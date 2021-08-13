Key events and releases for the week starting August 16

US retail sales, Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision, FOMC meeting minutes are some of the highlights





Below are some of the key releases and events for the week:

Monday, August 16

Japan preliminary GDP QoQ, 10 PM ET/0230 GMT, 0.1% versus -1% last quarter



China retail sales YoY. 10 PM ET/0230 GMT. Estimate 10.9% versus 12.1%



China industrial production YoY,10 PM ET/0230 GMT. Estimate 7.9% versus 8.3%



US Empire State manufacturing index, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate 28.9 versus 43.0 last month

Tuesday, August 17

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting minutes, 9:30 PM ET/0130 GMT



EU Flash GDP, 5 AM ET/0900 GMT, estimate 2.0%

US retail sales, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate -0.2% vs 0.6% last month. Core retail sales 0.2% versus 1.3% last month

US industrial production, 9:15 AM ET/1315 GMT. Est 0.5% versus 0.4%. Capacity utilization 75.7% est vs 75.4% last month

NAHB housing market index. 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Estimate 80 versus 80 last month

Fed Chair Powell speaks at a online town hall event. 1:30 PM ET/1730 GMT. Wednesday, August 18

Wednesday, August 18 Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate announcement, 10 PM ET/0200 GMT. Estimate 0.5% versus 0.25% last meeting



RBNZ press conference 11 PM ET/0300 GMT

UK CPI YoY, 2 AM ET/0600 GMT. Estimate 2.3% versus 2.5%. Core estimate 2.1% versus 2.3%.

Canada CPI MoM. 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Last 10.3%. Core CPI MoM 0.3% last month



US building permits/housing starts/ 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Building permits estimate 1.61M versus 1.59M last month. Housing starts 1.60M versus 1.64M last month

FOMC meeting minutes. 2 PM ET/1800 GMT Thursday, August 19

Thursday, August 19 Australia employment change. 9:30 PM ET/0130 GMT. Estimate -46.0K vs 29.1K last month. Unemployment rate 5.0% versus 4.9% last month



US initial jobless claims. Estimate 380K vs 375K last week Friday, August 20 UK retail sales, 2 AM ET/0600 GMT. Estimate 0.5% versus 0.5% last month.



Canada Core retail sales, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate 4.9% versus -2.0% last month. Headline retail sales, estimate 5.0% versus -2.1% last month

Next week has some key central bank events and economic releases. Fed chair Powell speaks for the first time since the better than expected jobs report and inflation the date of this week. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points. The US retail sales will be released.