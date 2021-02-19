Key events and releases for the week starting February 22
Fed Powell testifies. RBNZ rate decisionMonday
- German Ifo business climate index. 4 AM ET/0 900 GMT
- NZD retail sales QoQ, 4:45 PM ET/2145 GMT
Tuesday
- UK employment statistics. 2 PM ET/0700 GMT
- Fed Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
- US conference Board consumer confidence. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
- Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem speaks. 12:30 AM ET 1730 GMT
Wednesday
- US crude oil weekly inventory data: 10:30 AM ET/1530 GMT
- RBNZ rate decision. No change expected. 8:00 PM ET/0100 GMT
- RBNZ press conference. 9 PM ET/0200 GMT
- Fed Powell testifies before House financial services committee. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
Thursday
- NZD Final ANZ business confidence. 7 PM ET/0000 GMT
- US preliminary GDP. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT
Friday
- US Chicago PMI, 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT
- G20 meetings - Day 1