Key events and releases for the week starting February 22

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Fed Powell testifies. RBNZ rate decision

Monday

  • German Ifo business climate index. 4 AM ET/0 900 GMT
  • NZD retail sales QoQ, 4:45 PM ET/2145 GMT
Tuesday
  • UK employment statistics. 2 PM ET/0700 GMT
  • Fed Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
  • US  conference Board consumer confidence. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
  • Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem speaks.  12:30 AM ET 1730 GMT

Wednesday
  • US crude oil weekly inventory data: 10:30 AM ET/1530 GMT
  • RBNZ rate decision.  No change expected.  8:00 PM ET/0100 GMT
  • RBNZ press conference.  9 PM ET/0200 GMT
  • Fed Powell testifies before House financial services committee. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT

Thursday
  • NZD Final ANZ business confidence. 7 PM ET/0000 GMT
  • US preliminary GDP. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT
Friday
  • US Chicago PMI, 9:45 AM ET/1445 GMT
  • G20 meetings - Day 1
