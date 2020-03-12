Key gauge of long-term Eurozone inflation expectations at record low ahead of ECB meeting today

Has the ECB lost the plot?

The key gauge of long-term Eurozone inflation expectations is now at 0.88%.





To be fair, there's not much they can do at this point. The collapse in oil prices over the past week certainly has not helped but this has been coming all the way back since 2018.





Their policy ammunition is almost depleted at this stage and cutting rates further or doubling up QE size isn't going to make much of a difference I reckon.





It'll be interesting to see how the ECB will view the current situation and if there will be any major decisions to be undertaken in order to get inflation expectations back on track.





Otherwise, this is but another step closer to the Japanification of Europe - and in turn, will also push the boundaries of the idea of a European Union by that little bit more.



