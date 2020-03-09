Key market gauge of Eurozone long-term inflation expectations falls below 1% for the first time

Embrace the deflationary outlook

One of the key things that the ECB has sought to fend off is a deanchoring of inflation expectations and this is but a troubling sign for the central bank.





As mentioned earlier, the crash in oil prices only serves to push central banks further into a corner and with the ECB out of significant policy tools, what exactly can they do now to try and get inflation back on track to meet their target?





Anyway, the divergence in EUR/USD to the drop in Eurozone inflation expectations also shows that the rise in the currency pair also has quite a bit to do with the dollar fall amid the capitulation in US Treasury yields over the past week.