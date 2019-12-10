Key risk events later this week continue to cast a large shadow over markets
The waiting game continues..Markets are tepid to start the day with little change observed across all asset classes as traders and investors are all hung up awaiting key risk events later in the week.
So, here's a bit of a catch-up and some light reading as we get the session going:
FOMC meeting
ECB meeting
UK election
US-China trade
- Remember, remember the 15th of December..
- Pres. Trump: We are doing well with China in trade deal
- Sources: China purchases 5 cargos of soybeans from the US
- China's Global Times warns of downtrend in US-China trade - difficult to reverse
- US Ag Sec Perdue says the US is unlikely to impose extra tariffs on China on Sunday