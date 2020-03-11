Key sectors in Wuhan to be allowed to return to work, says Hubei province

But the ban on letting people leave Wuhan and the Hubei province remains





Key sectors include public transit, medical supplies and daily necessities

Schools in Hubei province to remain shut until further notice

Industries with ties to national, global supply chains can return to work with approval

To implement resumption of work according to different levels of risk

Some good news at least coming from China, in that things are slowly and gradually getting back to normal. However, it is still going to take quite some time before the situation sees a significant improvement. Baby steps.





As mentioned yesterday, president Xi's visit to Wuhan is but a symbolic gesture that China is close to declaring "victory" against the virus outbreak.



