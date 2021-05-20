Key Senate Republicans open to IRS boosting tax take to fund infrastructure

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US media Axios carrying the report that is prompting hopes a deal with Biden on infrastructure is getting closer. 

  • Key Senate Republicans are open to paying for a potential bipartisan infrastructure package with one of President Biden's proposals: increased IRS funding to boost tax enforcement and collections.
  • centrist Republicans are creating an avenue for a deal

FX is seeing just a little bit of USD weaker ... not a lot in it though. Japan stocks indexes a touch better. On Globex trade, ES and NQ geen. 


