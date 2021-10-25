Key tech earnings in focus this week

The earnings calendar will be one to watch in the days ahead

With Fed officials entering a blackout period ahead of next week's FOMC meeting, there might not be too much for stocks to work with in trading this week.





As such, keep an eye out on the earnings calendar as key tech names will be reporting throughout the week. Facebook will kick things off later today but we'll also be getting the likes of Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft in the days to come.





You can check out the full schedule as posted by Greg last week here



