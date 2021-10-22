Key week for earnings with many of the top companies reporting
Facebook, Apple, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing, McDonald's, Starbucks, Exxon Mobil all scheduled to reportThe new week will have a number of key earnings releases with some of the top companies reporting. Below is a look at the major names on the calendar:
Monday, October 25:
- Kimberly-Clark
- Facebook
Tuesday, October 26:
- 3M
- Alphabet
- GE
- Lockheed Martin
- Raytheon technologies
- Microsoft
- Corning
- Pinterest
- Twitter
Wednesday, October 27
- Aflac
- Apple
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Boston Scientific
- Boeing
- Coca-Cola
- Ford
- McDonald's
- General Dynamics
- Hess corporation
- eBay
- ServiceNow
- Spotify
THursday., October 28
- Amazon
- Merck
- Stryker
- US Steel Corporation
- Starbucks
- Caterpillar
- Comcast
- Gilead Sciences
- Sirius XM
- MasterCard
- VeriSign
- Shopify
Friday, October 29
- Phillips 66
- Exxon Mobil
- Colgate-Palmolive