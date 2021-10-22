Key week for earnings with many of the top companies reporting

Facebook, Apple, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing, McDonald's, Starbucks, Exxon Mobil all scheduled to report





Monday, October 25:

Kimberly-Clark

Facebook

Tuesday, October 26:

3M



Alphabet



GE



Lockheed Martin



Raytheon technologies



Microsoft



Corning



Pinterest



Twitter

Wednesday, October 27

Aflac



Apple



Bristol-Myers Squibb



Boston Scientific



Boeing



Coca-Cola



Ford



McDonald's



General Dynamics

Hess corporation



eBay



ServiceNow



Spotify

THursday., October 28 Amazon



Merck



Stryker



US Steel Corporation



Starbucks



Caterpillar



Comcast



Gilead Sciences



Sirius XM



MasterCard



VeriSign



Shopify Friday, October 29

Phillips 66



Exxon Mobil



Colgate-Palmolive

The new week will have a number of key earnings releases with some of the top companies reporting. Below is a look at the major names on the calendar: