Key week for earnings with many of the top companies reporting

Facebook, Apple, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing, McDonald's, Starbucks, Exxon Mobil all scheduled to report 

The new week will have a number of key earnings releases with some of the top companies reporting. Below is a look at the major names on the calendar:

Monday, October 25:
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Facebook
Tuesday, October 26:
  • 3M
  • Alphabet
  • GE
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Raytheon technologies
  • Microsoft
  • Corning
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter
Wednesday, October 27
  • Aflac
  • Apple
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Boston Scientific
  • Boeing
  • Coca-Cola
  • Ford
  • McDonald's
  • General Dynamics
  • Hess corporation
  • eBay
  • ServiceNow
  • Spotify
THursday., October 28
  • Amazon
  • Merck
  • Stryker
  • US Steel Corporation
  • Starbucks
  • Caterpillar
  • Comcast
  • Gilead Sciences
  • Sirius XM
  • MasterCard
  • VeriSign
  • Shopify
Friday, October 29
  • Phillips 66
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Colgate-Palmolive
