Keystone XL pipeline now officially dead - company confirms termination of the project

The project has been 'unofficially' dead since US President Joe Biden revoked the pipeline's permits on his first day in office (back in January).

The pipeline would have carried oil from Alberta oil sands Canada, to refineries in the US.





Politico reported during the US early evening that Canadian pipeline company TC Energy have now official abandoned the project:

“After a comprehensive review of its options, and in consultation with its partner, the Government of Alberta, [TC Energy] has terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline Project”



