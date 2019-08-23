Kiwi holds firmer ahead of European markets open

Dollar also holds steady with markets awaiting Jackson Hole

The kiwi is holding firmer on the day following less dovish remarks from RBNZ governor Adrian Orr as pointed out above. Meanwhile, the dollar is also a tad firmer across the board amid higher Treasury yields as markets gear towards Jackson Hole later today.





Fed chair Powell's speech at 1400 GMT will be the key focus but just be wary that we could also hear from Fed officials throughout the day and also into the weekend.





The key sign to watch out for will be their view towards the September meeting. As for the session ahead, there isn't any economic data to move things along so I reckon we could be in for more of a snoozefest as such.



