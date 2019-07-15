Kiwi leads gains ahead of European markets open

The New Zealand dollar is buoyed after Chinese data earlier today

Despite Chinese data showing that Q2 GDP slowed to its weakest annual pace in 27 years, the details were the main focus with some better-than-expected performance in domestic demand and factory activity for the month of June.





That was enough to give risk currencies a bit of a lift and help out the risk mood in Asia Pacific trading. The kiwi benefited the most as the currency also gained on the cross against the aussie, with the latter also holding firmer.





The yen moved slightly lower as well but the drop isn't really that substantial with USD/JPY holding near the 108.00 handle still so far.





Other major currencies remain more subdued with tight ranges still prevailing for the most part and less than 0.1% changes against the dollar. The Fed remains one of the key talking points since last week but let's see if there's anything else for markets to go on to start the week in an otherwise rather muted calendar day - in terms of economic data.



