Russian headlines crossing

Putin welcomes OPEC+ communique which became compromise

Hopes Mexico agrees to join OPEC+ production cuts

Hopes OPEC+ deal w il have positive impact on global markets once Mexico joins oil output cuts

Talks with Mexico continue

Everyone benefits from OPEC+ oil cuts

Cooperation is needed to stabilize market







He said:

"Having affordable, reliable, accessible energy supply is considered a necessity to enable basic services, including healthcare, and help our efforts to assisting economic recovery"

Well... oil is certainly affordable and accessible. Him him HMMM ForexLive

Meanwhile at the G20 energy minister meeting, the Saudi energy minister called for "affordable energy supply" as a key to facilitate a global economic recovery.