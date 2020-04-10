Kremlin: Hopes Mexico agrees to join OPEC+ production cuts

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Russian headlines crossing 

  • Putin welcomes OPEC+ communique which became compromise
  • Hopes Mexico agrees to join OPEC+ production cuts
  • Hopes OPEC+ deal w il have positive impact on global markets once Mexico joins oil output cuts
  • Talks with Mexico continue
  • Everyone benefits from OPEC+ oil cuts
  • Cooperation is needed to stabilize market

Meanwhile at the G20 energy minister meeting, the Saudi energy minister called for "affordable energy supply"  as a key to facilitate a global economic recovery.

He said:
  • "Having affordable, reliable, accessible energy supply is considered a necessity to enable basic services, including healthcare, and help our efforts to assisting economic recovery"
Well... oil is certainly affordable and accessible. Him him HMMM
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose