Kremlin: Hopes Mexico agrees to join OPEC+ production cuts
Russian headlines crossing
Meanwhile at the G20 energy minister meeting, the Saudi energy minister called for "affordable energy supply" as a key to facilitate a global economic recovery.
- Putin welcomes OPEC+ communique which became compromise
- Hopes Mexico agrees to join OPEC+ production cuts
- Hopes OPEC+ deal w il have positive impact on global markets once Mexico joins oil output cuts
- Talks with Mexico continue
- Everyone benefits from OPEC+ oil cuts
- Cooperation is needed to stabilize market
He said:
- "Having affordable, reliable, accessible energy supply is considered a necessity to enable basic services, including healthcare, and help our efforts to assisting economic recovery"
Well... oil is certainly affordable and accessible. Him him HMMM