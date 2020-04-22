Kremlin says need to analyse situation after global output cuts deal comes into effect
It looks like they won't be doing anything before thenOPEC+ members had a call yesterday and that amounted to nothing, so this just merely reaffirms that they won't be able to agree to any additional measures beyond the global output cuts deal that will go into effect at the start of next month.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg is now reporting that there is a record 20 million barrels of oil floating on about three dozen ships off the coast of California with nowhere to go.