Kremlin spokesman says won't confirm if Russia will join OPEC+ meeting next Monday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Says Putin is to meet with officials and oil industry executives today

It will be a real twist to the tale if Russia decides not to participate in the meeting. For now, the market remains more optimistic as oil stays underpinned with Brent rising by over 10% to $33 while WTI is up by over 5% to $26.60 currently.
ForexLive

