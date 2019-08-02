Kudlow: Has not heard anything definitive about possibility of delay in tariffs

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Kudlow on Fox Business

  • Trump not satisfied with progress
  • Does not think more quantitative easing or liquidity will do the job in Europe
  • Trump doesn't like the idea that Europe is essentially manipulating the euro
  • A lot of good things could happen in a month before new tariffs on Chinese goods go into effect
  • Additional Chinese purchases of US agricultural products would be a plus
He's right about Europe. Merkel needs to start spending.

