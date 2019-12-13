Kudlow: Deal should be signed "inside of a few weeks"

It should take place "inside of a few weeks"

Hopefully we will be resolving some of the unfair trade practices

There is an enforcement process embodied in this phase one agreement, if a complaint is involved it will go to staff, then deputies, then principles. If it's not resolvable action will be taken

Phase Two starts immediately

There's a section in the IP area on counterfeit goods

There's a section that prohibits technology transfers

Agricultural purchases in $40-$50B range is over a two year period



Is this a joke? The enforcement process is to talk about it?

