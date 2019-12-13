Kudlow: Deal should be signed "inside of a few weeks"
Kudlow on CNBC
- It should take place "inside of a few weeks"
- Hopefully we will be resolving some of the unfair trade practices
- There is an enforcement process embodied in this phase one agreement, if a complaint is involved it will go to staff, then deputies, then principles. If it's not resolvable action will be taken
- Phase Two starts immediately
- There's a section in the IP area on counterfeit goods
- There's a section that prohibits technology transfers
- Agricultural purchases in $40-$50B range is over a two year period
Is this a joke? The enforcement process is to talk about it?