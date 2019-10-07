Kudlow: I don't want to predict the outcome of US-China trade talks

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Kudlow on Fox Business

  • Concerned about slowdown in manufacturing, says they are looking at it carefully
  • GM strike and Boeing halt in manufacturing weren't helpful
  • On China talks: 'We'll see what they bring'
  • US needs the rest of the world 'to pick up their game, so far they haven't'
Last week, Kudlow sent some optimistic messages on China talks but nothing definitive.

  • Says he sees possible progress made this week
  • De-listing of Chinese companies is not on the table
  • US is open to whatever China delegation brings

