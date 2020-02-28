Kudlow: Long-term investors should mole coming back to market

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow speaking

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is on the wires saying:
  • more reports of coronavirus cases in US does not mean cases will skyrocket in North America
  • supply chain problems in US have not yet surfaced but doesn't mean they won't
  • other G-7 countries have not seen any economic breakdowns over coronavirus
  • long-term investors should mow coming back to market
  • current situation completely different from 2008
  • US economy is holding up very well
  • don't rule out more optimistic scenarios on coronavirus
  • market has gone too far reaction to virus
  • stock markets may change and may get worse, but White House will make no precipitous policy moves on the economy
  • does not expect market correction to have much impact
  • not expecting any precipitous action on China tariffs

