Kudlow: Long-term investors should mole coming back to market
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is on the wires saying:
- more reports of coronavirus cases in US does not mean cases will skyrocket in North America
- supply chain problems in US have not yet surfaced but doesn't mean they won't
- other G-7 countries have not seen any economic breakdowns over coronavirus
- long-term investors should mow coming back to market
- current situation completely different from 2008
- US economy is holding up very well
- don't rule out more optimistic scenarios on coronavirus
- market has gone too far reaction to virus
- stock markets may change and may get worse, but White House will make no precipitous policy moves on the economy
- does not expect market correction to have much impact
- not expecting any precipitous action on China tariffs