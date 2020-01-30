Kudlow: No material impact seen on US due to coronavirus

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
The USDJPY moves to a new session low and trades between the 100/200 day MA
Crude oil trades to a new low level for the year
USDCHF continues its run lower today.
USDJPY cracks below its 100 day MA as stocks slide continues
New intraday lows for indices. Nasdaq trades between moving average levels on the hourly chart
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday January 30 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 29 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 28 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday January 27 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday January 24 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
BOE's Carney: Forward guidance is a key tool that central banks have
BOE's Carney: UK recovery appears to be on track
BOE leaves bank rate unchanged at 0.75%; votes 7-2
BOJ's Amamiya: Must take into account China's presence in global economy is bigger now than when SARS struck
GBP - How to trade the Bank of England decision due Thursday 30 January 2020