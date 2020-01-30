Kudlow: No material impact seen on US due to coronavirus

no material impact seen on US due to coronavirus



US doesn't see virus as leverage over China on trade



US to help China on coronavirus



relations with China have improved greatly



coronavirus in US – China trade talks totally separate

Boeing is probably going to take 1/2 a point off of GDP (that is the party line)



sees big pickup in growth led by a much bigger impact from exports to China



I'm confident we will get to quarters of 3% growth



phase 1 China trade will pay off and major growth dividends later this year

I wonder if although Kudlow may say the coronavirus is not a part of the trade discussions, that it has an indirect effect as a result of its impact on the Chinese economy. If it lingers, things like tariffs and negotiating power become more of an issue. It is too early to tell how it all plays out.

