Kudlow on CNBC: America is working
WH Kudlow speaking on CNBC
ForexLive
- America is working
- These are sunny and Friday numbers. Happy and working Americans
- Jobs report shows very big numbers
- Inflation is 1.4% – 1.5%
- job market an upswing once again
- We have solid growth without inflation
- US dollars steady, reliable dependable
- The US/China trade deal is close
- Very close to 2 powerful trade deals, will add to GDP
- Constructive talks, almost daily talks to China. We are in fact close
- Pres. Trump will demand a good deal with China
- December 15 very important date for tariffs. Up to Pres. Trump
- Can't allow China to steal breakthroughs in technology
- There are no arbitrary deadlines in US/China trade talks, but December 15 is a very important date
- If Trump can't get his way on IP and enforcement, he will not make a deal
- Pres. Trump will use both tariffs, negotiating table on trade
