Kudlow on CNBC: America is working

WH Kudlow speaking on CNBC

  • America is working
  • These are sunny and Friday numbers.  Happy and working Americans
  • Jobs report shows very big numbers
  • Inflation is 1.4% – 1.5%
  • job market an upswing once again
  • We have solid growth without inflation
  • US dollars steady, reliable dependable
  • The US/China trade deal is close
  • Very close to 2 powerful trade deals, will add to GDP
  • Constructive talks, almost daily talks to China. We are in fact close
  • Pres. Trump will demand a good deal with China
  • December 15 very important date for tariffs. Up to Pres. Trump
  • Can't allow China to steal breakthroughs in technology
  • There are no arbitrary deadlines in US/China trade talks, but December 15 is a very important date
  • If Trump can't get his way on IP and enforcement, he will not make a deal
  • Pres. Trump will use both tariffs, negotiating table on trade

