Kudlow says payroll tax delay executive order is ready for Trump's signature
Kudlow comments after the jobs report
- Says executive order on delaying payroll tax is ready if needed
- Congress doesn't seem to be making much progress on stimulus
- Trump not bluffing on executive authority for relief
Trump earlier said he may sign the order on delaying payroll tax collection even if a deal is passed.
In many reports, this is being talked about as a 'tax cut' but the President doesn't have that authority. He can only delay collection, which sets up a big hit later to companies or a political fight about waiving it.