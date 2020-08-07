Kudlow says payroll tax delay executive order is ready for Trump's signature

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Kudlow comments after the jobs report

  • Says executive order on delaying payroll tax is ready if needed
  • Congress doesn't seem to be making much progress on stimulus
  • Trump not bluffing on executive authority for relief
Trump earlier said he may sign the order on delaying payroll tax collection even if a deal is passed.

In many reports, this is being talked about as a 'tax cut' but the President doesn't have that authority. He can only delay collection, which sets up a big hit later to companies or a political fight about waiving it.

