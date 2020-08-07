Kudlow says payroll tax delay executive order is ready for Trump's signature

Says executive order on delaying payroll tax is ready if needed

Congress doesn't seem to be making much progress on stimulus

Trump not bluffing on executive authority for relief

Trump earlier said he may sign the order on delaying payroll tax collection even if a deal is passed.





In many reports, this is being talked about as a 'tax cut' but the President doesn't have that authority. He can only delay collection, which sets up a big hit later to companies or a political fight about waiving it.

