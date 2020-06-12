Kudlow says US is not having a second wave and isn't going to shut down economy

Comments from White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow

US is not having a second wave

US is not going to shut down economy over virus

Almost all small businesses may reopen next month



I don't doubt his comment about shutting down but for the economy, what's the difference between shutting down and no one showing up?





I keep getting stuck on the Starbucks same-store sales numbers from Wednesday. Same store sales were down 32% in the final week of May in the US and 14% in China, where COVID is functionally eradicated.





That's a business that has a drive-thru in many (most?) locations. How is it for regular mom-and-pop stores?

