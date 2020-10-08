Kudlow: Still need targeted coronavirus aid bills

Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
USDCHF tries to extend above 200 hour MA. First run higher found sellers.
Major indices open higher in the US. NASDAQ stocks lead the way
EURUSD breaks lower and runs to the 200 hour MA/38.2%
If you thought the EURUSD ranges was narrow. The USDJPY range is tiny.
EURUSD trades in a modest/low 30 pip range
Forex Orders
Notable forex options expiring on October 8 at the New York cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday 7 October at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 6 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday October 5 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday October 01 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
BOC Macklem: We are not in active discussions on negative rates
Feds George: The new inflation framework is a tolerance for inflation above 2%
ECB: Recent euro appreciation had material impact on inflation outlook in September projections
SNB's Jordan: Supply of money can be reduced at any time if demand for Swiss franc weakens
ECB's de Guindos: Euro exchange rate indirectly affects our reaction function but there's no red line