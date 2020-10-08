Kudlow: Still need targeted coronavirus aid bills

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking on Fox

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Fox is saying:
  • still need targeted coronavirus aid bills
  • White House would like to have coronavirus aid by the election,but not necessary for the recovery

