More compromises would be needed to reach a day

It's time to end this charade. There's no deal coming 8 days before an election. The market does plenty of stupid things but not even the stupidest market participant should believe a deal is coming at this point.





The most-telling point from Kudlow today is him saying he doesn't want to be optimistic or pessimistic. If he's not pushing hopium, then you know it's bad.