Kudlow: Stimulus talks progressing nicely

WH Larry Kudlow speaks on Bloomberg TV

Larry Kudlow is on Bloomberg TV saying:

stimulus talks are progressing nicely



PPP loan rules weren't bad to begin with

May could be a transition month to a better economy

Pres. Trump has "aspirational goal" to reopen by May 1



US economy had minimal impact from China tariffs







If there is aspirational goals to reopen, I suspect it will be spearheaded by the private sector. How?





If you work at Intel in Chandler Arizona (near where I live), the tens of thousands of employees would need to be tested and cleared for work there. Each day when returning to work, temperatures could be taken and hopefully that keeps the virus from spreading.





Businesses that have this model of a controlled and consistent workforce, can go back to work with facemasks and other social distance precautions implemented to keep a potential spread.





For local restaurants and such where the majority of the job losses have occurred, they can test workers, but apart from a temperature check, they can't test the patrons. The people that come in and out of the place of business (including retail stores like Apple , movie theaters, stadiums) are not controlled and consistent. Moreover, if spread in that place, how do you know who was exposed?





What we know is that the virus can be contained. I think it's safe to say that the virus can't be contained as well given social interaction with large groups of people.









The best end game....a vaccine.

See here for global coronavirus case data Precautions can be made to lessen the impact of the spread in a controlled environment. Some precautions can be made in a uncontrolled environment like a restaurant, to try to control the spread IE., facemasks, constant cleaning, distancing tables, closing bar areas, limiting shoppers. However, if the pendulum restarts, it restarts and and the potential for multiplication is the risk.

