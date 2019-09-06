Kudlow: There are no conditions for the October trade talks

Kudlow on Bloomberg now

US negotiators would like to pick up where they left off in May, not sure if that's possible



Says he doesn't want to speculate about tariffs being delayed



I don't believe him when he says there are no pre-conditions. These meetings almost always have preconditions.





The comment about returning to the May stance is telling, however. But there are two different versions of what that stance was. China insists it was negotiating but Trump was accusing them of reneging on things that were agreed. So are we going back to where China says the talks were in May, or where the US says they were? That might be a big gap to close.

