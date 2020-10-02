Kudlow: We are in the neighborhood of $1.5T for stimlus
That's a number Democrats have flatly rejected before
Here are the betting odds for winning the Senate in the election. I just don't know why Democrats would take that number; they flatly rejected it a few weeks ago as insufficient.
Either:
- They think it will help them further
- They're confident in a win and want to inherit a strong economy
- They want to pin a larger deficit in Trump before taking over
- They still believe their behind and think it will help them
- They are trying to help people and don't care about the election consequences
The last one is the most outlandish but I can't make sense of it.