Kudlow: We are in the neighborhood of $1.5T for stimlus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's a number Democrats have flatly rejected before

Here are the betting odds for winning the Senate in the election. I just don't know why Democrats would take that number; they flatly rejected it a few weeks ago as insufficient.
Either:
  1. They think it will help them further
  2. They're confident in a win and want to inherit a strong economy
  3. They want to pin a larger deficit in Trump before taking over
  4. They still believe their behind and think it will help them
  5. They are trying to help people and don't care about the election consequences
The last one is the most outlandish but I can't make sense of it.

