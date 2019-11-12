Kudlow: Would not put a timeline on China trade deal
Larry Kudlow speaking on CNBC
The White House's Larry Kudlow is on CNBC saying:
- Would not put a timeline on China trade deal. Close means close
- Trump believes China needed deal more than US
- made a lot of progress on currency stability and IP theft
- made progress on agriculture
- we've had a very unfair relationship with China through the years so the deal has to be good for the US and US workers
- tariff reduction may be part of the package but not until the entire deal is put together
- does not believe that US needs negative rates as economy is in a good place now
- the yield curve is normalizing which he believes is a good thing
- Trump has asked him to explore tax cuts 2.0
- new tax policy will be released for many months