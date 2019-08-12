Kuwait oil minister: Fears concerning global economic downturn are "exaggerated"
Anything to try and keep oil prices up, eh?
- Those fears are negatively impacting the oil market
- Global oil demand is currently acceptable, should improve in the coming months
With markets still being cautious amid ongoing US-China trade tensions and focus on the weakening global economic outlook, oil prices have been experiencing a tough time in recent weeks. And the start of today isn't any better with oil down by 1% to $53.85 currently.