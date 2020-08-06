LA will cut water and power to homes, businesses hosting unauthorised gatherings

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Fox LA with the info of an announcement from LA Mayor Eric Garcetti 

  • he is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any houses or businesses that are hosting any parties or unauthorized large gatherings
  • will begin Friday night
  • LAPD will respond, then contact DWP to cut it off
