Labour is not in the mood for Boris Johnson's snap election

Whip said party won't support vote that may come tomorrow

If Boris Johnson loses today's vote he will trigger a second vote tomorrow and possibly a third one on Thursday with the aim of setting an October 14 election.





Labour chief whip Nick Brown just told people the party would not support the snap election, according to a Huffington Post report.





Labour has long said they welcome an election at any point. The thinking is that they would want to pass laws backing a no-deal Brexit first and that could be accomplished by Monday. So the questions is if they would support an election after that.





Maybe not?





"Nick Brown just told PLP the party would not back PM's snap election bid. He said party wanted Johnson to "stew in his own juices" and be made to "own" his mess, one present says," according to Paul Waugh.

