Labour spokesperson: Of course we want a general election
Comments by Labour's attorney general spokeswoman
- We live and breathe for a general election
- Have to get sequencing right to block a no-deal Brexit
The worry for a number of Labour lawmakers is that they may be walking into a trap by siding with an election motion.
Although Corbyn's messaging suggests that this is what they want, some members see the need to prioritise stopping a no-deal Brexit first before proceeding with any election.