Labour spokesperson: Of course we want a general election

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Labour's attorney general spokeswoman

  • We live and breathe for a general election
  • Have to get sequencing right to block a no-deal Brexit
ForexLive
The worry for a number of Labour lawmakers is that they may be walking into a trap by siding with an election motion.

Although Corbyn's messaging suggests that this is what they want, some members see the need to prioritise stopping a no-deal Brexit first before proceeding with any election.

Trap

