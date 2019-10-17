Labour will focus on defeating Johnson's deal on Saturday, not referendum

There is talk of a second referendum

Buried in all the Brexit mess today is that Jeremy Corbyn opened the door to a second referendum. It seems like a bit of a panic move to me. He's been cornered by a flimsy Brexit position, divisions within his own party and poor polling numbers. His only chance might be to try and shuffle the deck with another referendum.





However that's going to be a fight for later. Beth Rigby from Sky News says the focus on Saturday will be defeating the Brexit vote. A few Labour MPs have already said they will support it.

