Labour's Starmer: Legislation must be in place to stop a no-deal Brexit

Starmer's stance suggests that a no-confidence vote may be dead-on-arrival







ForexLive

As such, Starmer's remark suggests that there are also factions in the Labour party that are looking to back parliament into passing a legislation to extend Article 50 instead in order to find an alternative solution to a no-deal Brexit.

I reckon that'll be the most plausible plan to try and stop Johnson but can they do it in time before he prorogues parliament? We'll know soon enough. Just a reminder that UK lawmakers will return from their summer recess on 3 September.



