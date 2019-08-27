Labour's Starmer: Legislation must be in place to stop a no-deal Brexit
Starmer's stance suggests that a no-confidence vote may be dead-on-arrivalCorbyn's plan is to be prime minister if the vote succeeds to topple Boris Johnson's government but as mentioned earlier, that plan may not fly with a majority of opposition lawmakers.
As such, Starmer's remark suggests that there are also factions in the Labour party that are looking to back parliament into passing a legislation to extend Article 50 instead in order to find an alternative solution to a no-deal Brexit.
I reckon that'll be the most plausible plan to try and stop Johnson but can they do it in time before he prorogues parliament? We'll know soon enough. Just a reminder that UK lawmakers will return from their summer recess on 3 September.