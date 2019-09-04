Labour's Starmer: We will not vote with Johnson on an election today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by Labour lawmaker, Keir Starmer

  • Johnson has lied about why he wanted to suspend parliament
  • He has lost control of parliament
ForexLive
Just a further reiteration by the Labour party as to their stance ahead of the election motion tabled by UK PM Johnson set for a vote later today. As mentioned earlier, the motion looks to be dead-on-arrival at this point.

Will we possibly see a scenario where the government calls a no-confidence motion in itself thereafter? I don't think you can really rule anything out when it comes to UK politics.

BoJo
