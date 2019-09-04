Labour's Starmer: We will not vote with Johnson on an election today

Further comments by Labour lawmaker, Keir Starmer

Johnson has lied about why he wanted to suspend parliament

He has lost control of parliament

Just a further reiteration by the Labour party as to their stance ahead of the election motion tabled by UK PM Johnson set for a vote later today. As mentioned earlier, the motion looks to be dead-on-arrival at this point.





Will we possibly see a scenario where the government calls a no-confidence motion in itself thereafter? I don't think you can really rule anything out when it comes to UK politics.







