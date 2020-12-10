Lagarde press conference, US CPI and initial jobless claims on the economic calendar
Brexit and US stimulus also market influencesThe ECB kept rates unchanged but increased PEPP buying by €500 billion until March 2022. ECB's Lagarde will speak to the tweaks in policy and her thoughts on the economy going forward at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT when she holds her traditional press conference after the rate decision.
Other data releases at the bottom of the hour will include:
- weekly initial jobless claims which are expected to rise by 725K vs 712K last week. Continuing claims are expected to dip to 5210K from 5520K last week
- CPI data in the US will also be released with expectations for the headline MoM to rise by 0.1% vs. 0.0% last month. Ex food and energy than expected at 0.1% (vs. 0.0% last month). YoY headline number is expected at 1.1% vs. 1.2% last month and ex food and energy at 1.5% vs. 1.6% last month.
- The US will announce their household change in net worth for the 3rd quarter. There is no estimate but last month show a increase of $7607B.
- The US will auction off 30 year bonds at on p.m. ET/1800 GMT. The 3 and 10 year auctions were met with sluggish demand.
The Brexit negotiations and US Covid relief chatter will continue and could lead to swings in the markets.