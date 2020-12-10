Lagarde press conference, US CPI and initial jobless claims on the economic calendar

Brexit and US stimulus also market influences





Other data releases at the bottom of the hour will include:

weekly initial jobless claims which are expected to rise by 725K vs 712K last week. Continuing claims are expected to dip to 5210K from 5520K last week

CPI data in the US will also be released with expectations for the headline MoM to rise by 0.1% vs. 0.0% last month. Ex food and energy than expected at 0.1% (vs. 0.0% last month). YoY headline number is expected at 1.1% vs. 1.2% last month and ex food and energy at 1.5% vs. 1.6% last month.



The US will announce their household change in net worth for the 3rd quarter. There is no estimate but last month show a increase of $7607B.



The US will auction off 30 year bonds at on p.m. ET/1800 GMT. The 3 and 10 year auctions were met with sluggish demand. The Brexit negotiations and US Covid relief chatter will continue and could lead to swings in the markets. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The ECB kept rates unchanged but increased PEPP buying by €500 billion until March 2022. ECB's Lagarde will speak to the tweaks in policy and her thoughts on the economy going forward at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT when she holds her traditional press conference after the rate decision.