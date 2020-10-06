Lagarde set to speak with more central bank talk to come

Lagarde will speak at the top of the hour





ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak at the top of the hour. The intrigue around the ECB is whether they will adopt the kind of inflation overshoot that the Fed has unveiled. Early signs point to 'yes' but the ECB isn't yet ready to make the shift.





On Sept 30, Lagarde said make-up strategies on inflation should be examined and that's what is happening now.





On the economy, she said they don't see a complete recovery until 2022 and even that is sounding optimistic. She said the recovery is incomplete, uncertain and uneven.





On the euro, the latest line is that the ECB is 'very attentive' to exchange rate developments. On Brexit, she said the ECB hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.









