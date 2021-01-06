Lanier county is an early positive sign for Democrats
Big swing in prediction markets
The CNN exit poll led to a big swing for Republicans but it's reversed as the early votes roll in. PredictIt now has it 70-36 for Democrats to win the Senate (doesn't add to 100 because of the spread).
On reason why is a county like Lanier. It's a small one but we can compare it directly to the general election. Officials say 99% of the vote is in and it's solidly Republican:
- Purdue 2122-902
- Loeffler 2121-907
But when you break that down, it's bad news. This is This is 70.1% Purdue vs 70.5% in the general. Ossoff is at 29.8% vs 26.8% in the general. In the general, 2.7% went to third party candidates.
On net, this looks like a 2-3 swing towards Ossoff, which is very close to what he needs.
In a lightly-populated county that may not prove to be representative but it's a significant data point. What's also notable is that there are 3024 votes compared to 3519 in the general election. That's not a great sign for rural Georgia turnout because it's 85% of the general while heavily-Democratic DeKalb county looks like it will exceed 90%.