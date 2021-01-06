Lanier county is an early positive sign for Democrats

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Big swing in prediction markets


The CNN exit poll led to a big swing for Republicans but it's reversed as the early votes roll in. PredictIt now has it 70-36 for Democrats to win the Senate (doesn't add to 100 because of the spread).

On reason why is a county like Lanier. It's a small one but we can compare it directly to the general election. Officials say 99% of the vote is in and it's solidly Republican:

  • Purdue 2122-902
  • Loeffler 2121-907
But when you break that down, it's bad news. This is This is 70.1% Purdue vs 70.5% in the general. Ossoff is at 29.8% vs 26.8% in the general. In the general, 2.7% went to third party candidates.

On net, this looks like a 2-3 swing towards Ossoff, which is very close to what he needs.

In a lightly-populated county that may not prove to be representative but it's a significant data point. What's also notable is that there are 3024 votes compared to 3519 in the general election. That's not a great sign for rural Georgia turnout because it's 85% of the general while heavily-Democratic DeKalb county looks like it will exceed 90%.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX PlusWarnock Ossoff
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose