Large swathes of China’s central Henan province are under flood water
A full year of rain has fallen over the area in just two days
- capital Zhengzhou has been the hardest-hit - has seen the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years
- at least 12 deaths
- 100,000 evacuated
- many train services across the province have been suspended, highways closed, inbound and outbound flights delayed or cancelled.
This will be a hit to China growth and is also a potential disruption once again to global supply chains. If storms head to the major export focused provinces of China it'll get worse.
--Zhengzhou, is a city of over 12 million on the banks of the Yellow River. The region, Henan, is a major logistics hub in central China.