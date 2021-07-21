Large swathes of China’s central Henan province are under flood water

A full year of rain has fallen over the area in just two days

capital Zhengzhou has been the hardest-hit - has seen the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years

at least 12 deaths

100,000 evacuated

many train services across the province have been suspended, highways closed, inbound and outbound flights delayed or cancelled.

This will be a hit to China growth and is also a potential disruption once again to global supply chains. If storms head to the major export focused provinces of China it'll get worse.





--









Zhengzhou, is a city of over 12 million on the banks of the Yellow River. The region, Henan, is a major logistics hub in central China.