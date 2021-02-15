Largest US oil refinery to shut because of cold weather

Production down, demand up





Motiva announced it's shutting down its massive 600,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas refinery due to cold weather.







Oil popped and then gave it back on the announcement. A refinery closure means less demand for crude oil.





At the same time, there's more demand from customers for heating products so there's a mismatch. You also get gasoline going offline, which is going to slow the traditional build ahead of the summer driving season.





Meanwhile, it's tougher to get a sense of what might be shut down on the ground in US oil producing regions because it's so scattered.







This whole episode is really turning into a snafu and the cold weather is going to stick around for a few days.





Looking further out, I struggle to see how this leaves any longer-term effects aside from in natural gas, where we're now below the 5-year average in inventories.





Other refineries have closed as well. A bigger risk here is that a refinery stays open and it leads to some kind of catastrophe due to frozen pipes or valves.

