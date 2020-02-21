Larry Kudlow: China needs US consumer goods
Headline from White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow
Larry Kudlow is on the wires saying:
- China needs US consumer goods
- Shows goodwill
- US Bond yields reflect flight to safety
- Does not expect trade to be big part of Trump India visit
- US to host 5G conference at White House
- US showing allies many options on Huawei
Will be on the lookout for anymore headlines from the White House economic advisor.
In the meantime, premarket for US stocks has tilted back to the downside:
- Dow -139 points
- S&P down -14 points
- NASDAQ down -44 points