Larry Kudlow: China needs US consumer goods

Headline from White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow









Larry Kudlow is on the wires saying:



China needs US consumer goods



Shows goodwill

US Bond yields reflect flight to safety



Does not expect trade to be big part of Trump India visit



US to host 5G conference at White House



US showing allies many options on Huawei Will be on the lookout for anymore headlines from the White House economic advisor.





In the meantime, premarket for US stocks has tilted back to the downside: