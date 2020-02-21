Larry Kudlow: China needs US consumer goods

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Headline from White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow

Larry Kudlow is on the wires saying:
  • China needs US consumer goods
  • Shows goodwill 
  • US Bond yields reflect flight to safety
  • Does not expect trade to be big part of Trump India visit
  • US to host 5G conference at White House
  • US showing allies many options on Huawei
Will be on the lookout for anymore headlines from the White House economic advisor. 

In the meantime, premarket for US stocks has tilted back to the downside:
  • Dow -139 points
  • S&P down -14 points
  • NASDAQ down -44 points

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose