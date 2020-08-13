Larry Kudlow on CNBC: Jobless claims a good sign

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WH National Economic Council advisor Larry Kudlow on CNBC

  • things are trending in the right direction
  • different sectors are showing significant recoveries
  • relatively optimistic on the story
  • we are not near the limits of the borrowing power of the US
  • this is the time to borrow with 10 year yields down at 0.6%
  • working on  eviction moratorium
  • We will wait and see on the negotiations
  • We would love to extend payroll protection program
  • Virus aid talks are at a stalemate
  • Any TikTok buyer needs to change software
  • IN 2015 plan had Capital Gain tax moving back to 15%.  
  • If move capital gains tax it will lead to increased economic activity
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose