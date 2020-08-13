Larry Kudlow on CNBC: Jobless claims a good sign
WH National Economic Council advisor Larry Kudlow on CNBC
- things are trending in the right direction
- different sectors are showing significant recoveries
- relatively optimistic on the story
- we are not near the limits of the borrowing power of the US
- this is the time to borrow with 10 year yields down at 0.6%
- working on eviction moratorium
- We will wait and see on the negotiations
- We would love to extend payroll protection program
- Virus aid talks are at a stalemate
- Any TikTok buyer needs to change software
- IN 2015 plan had Capital Gain tax moving back to 15%.
- If move capital gains tax it will lead to increased economic activity