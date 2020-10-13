Lastest polling in West Virginia shows Trump way in front of Biden, but there's a but

Trump way ahead in a stronghold state of his, West Virginia

53% of likely voters support Trump

39% support former Vice President Biden

The 'but' in the headline refers to the 2016 results when :

Trump won with 67.9%

Clinton way behind at 26.2%

There is pretty much no question Trump will carry the state, like I said above its a stronghold for him, but the interest from the poll is that similar levels of evaporation of his support would see him lose large swathes of Electoral College seats elsewhere, more than enough to see Biden win.





The further but with that argument is there are still 3 weeks to go, which is a very long time in politics.







