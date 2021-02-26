Late selling sends US equities into the red despite bond market reversal
Closing changes for the main North American indexes
Yields finished near the lows of the day and about 20 minutes before the close that looked like it was going to spill into equities as they quickly jumped but right at the end of the day there was some hard selling
- S&P 500 -0.5%
- DJIA -1.5%
- Nasdaq +0.6%
- Russell 2000 +1.0%
- TSX Comp -0.7%
On the week:
- S&P 500 -2.5%
- DJIA -1.8%
- Nasdaq -4.9%
- Russell 2000 -2.0%
- TSX Comp -1.5%
On the month:
- S&P 500 +2.6%
- DJIA +3.15%
- Nasdaq +0.9%
- Russell 2000 +7.0%
- TSX Comp +4.8%
That's a big line for the S&P 500 to hold in the week ahead.