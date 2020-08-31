Latest coronavirus case update from Australia (state of Victoria) is 70 new cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

And 5 deaths added to the toll.

The harsh lockdown in the city of Melbourne and more widely in the state has managed to impact to reduce numbers. The cost to the economy has been in the state and also throughout the nation. The twin PMIs released earlier both fell (to different extents) from July.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose