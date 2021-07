Latest coronavirus numbers from Australia's largest city - line ball decision on lockdown extension

The headline is my take, there are reasons to believe the lockdown will be extended but hopes that it will not.

Some numbers for the preceding 24 hour reporting period:

18 more cases

11 of these were in isolation while infectious

5 were in isolation for part of their infectious period only

2 were in the community while infectious

Of concern is the numbers may be well under-reprting new cases as 32,000 tests were processed, which is significantly lower than previous days





Current state in NSW:

6 people in ICU now

2 are on ventilation

We are awaiting news from Premier Gladys Berejiklian's press conference in Sydney soon.