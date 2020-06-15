Latest coronavirus outbreak in Beijing - State Council press conference cancelled

Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
A technical look at the major currency pairs heading into the new trading week
Stocks rally into the close but still off highest levels
CFTC commitments of traders. EUR longs at highest since May 22, 2018
Crude oil futures settle at $36.26
AUD/JPY shorts were the best trade this week in a reversal of last week
Forex Orders
Central Banks
PBOC 200bn yuan 1 year MLF, rate unchanged at 2.95%
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0902 (vs. Friday at 7.0865)
Heads up for RBA monetary policy minutes due Tuesday - QE info awaited
UK Times reports on a further £150 billion of stimulus expected from the Bank of England
Fed's Kaplan sees 'positive' US jobs growth ahead, but a still elevated unemployment rate