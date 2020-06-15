Latest coronavirus outbreak in Beijing - State Council press conference cancelled

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

News conferences in Beijing continued right through the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in China 

But, this latest flare up (more here:
has prompted the cancellation of today's presser "due to COVID-19 prevention and control"

The latest outbreak may well be more serious than it appears? 

