Latest COVID-19 numbers out of Texas, case growth slowing, deaths rising
As always, treat weekend numbers with care, they are often undercounted due to testing site closures.
5810 new cases reported for July 26 (7 day MA is 8388
- total now in the state is 381,656
153 deaths to a toll of 5,038 deaths
Hospitalisation data is incomplete with 15% of hospitals not reporting, there have been changes to reporting mandated by the Trump administration that is slowing it today. There are more than 10k people in hospital being treated for the infection.