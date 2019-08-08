Latest estimate for GBP/USD: to 1.17 ahead of the October 31 Brexit date
Via Reuters survey of expectations for where sterling is going ahead of the UK exit from the EU
UK PM Boris Johnson has said repeatedly the UK will leave on October 31, with or without a deal
Survey says GBP to trade between $1.17 and $1.20
- "Fears of a no deal Brexit are likely to worsen, though we anticipate it will be avoided. Our official house view is that there will be a delay, but kicking the can down the road doesn't ease uncertainty," Rabobank
Contrast that with the latest from Goldman Sachs likes the upside in the pound